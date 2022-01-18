It's no secret that the OnePlus 6 and 6T won't be treated with some Android 12 love, and after three major updates and more than three years of security support, both phones will no longer receive software updates.

A OnePlus representative confirmed in an official forum post that official software support for the company's best Android phones in 2018 has come to an end (via XDA Developers). Both phones have had their run. The OnePlus 6 came with Android Oreo out of the box, and the OnePlus 6T followed six months later with Android 9 Pie. OnePlus also stated that it had released approximately 60 closed beta builds and more than 30 open beta builds.

In November of last year, both devices received the Oxygen OS 11.1.2.2 update based on Android 11. That turned out to be the final update for the handsets, never mind the bug that came with it, which prevented media from being downloaded.

The OnePlus 7 and 7T are expected to be next on the chopping block after the company announced a new software maintenance schedule last year that excluded the 2019 flagship phones. The updated schedule promises three major Android updates and four years of security updates, starting with the OnePlus 8 series.

If you still own one of these phones, you can always use unofficial methods such as third-party ROMs to get the most up-to-date Android experience on your device, assuming you don't mind potential security flaws.