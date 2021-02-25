During Sony's State of Play today the company revealed that Oddworld: Soulstorm will be launching into PlayStation Plus for PS5 . The game is set to release on April 6 and this news follows SIE CEO Jim Ryan's statements that new games would continue to launch into PS Plus .

The State of Play brought us a new Oddworld: Soulstorm trailer that showed off a few minutes of gameplay from the upcoming title. Following the events of Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty, the 2.5D platformer stars Abe in a new adventure to save his fellow mudokons from slave labor. Your actions, including who you choose to liberate, will effect the outcome of the game.

Previously, new games like Bugsnax and Destruction AllStars released into PlayStation Plus on PS5 as a nice treat for members. This only serves to make the subscription service more appealing to potential members and makes it a better deal for those who already subscribe. As this trend continues I'm excited to see what other games await.