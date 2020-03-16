While the Oculus Quest is one of the best things to ever happen to the VR industry, like any product, it isn't perfect. One of the most common complaints from Oculus Quest users revolved around the user interface; it was slow, clunky, and finding the setting you want wasn't always the easiest thing in the world. That's all changing with the March 2020 update, which features a radically redesigned universal menu, new overlays for immersive windows, and even multi-window support that's much more akin to what you'll find on the desktop Oculus software.

The Oculus team's goal with this update was to facilitate multitasking between apps like web browsers and chat experiences. The Oculus Browser will be the first app to receive this multi-window functionality, with the ability to have up to three windows open at a time. The Oculus Browser was the first app to receive the hand-tracking update just last month when the feature officially launched. The idea here is that users can easily check how-to videos, chat with friends, and keep up to date with events online without having to take the Quest off their heads.