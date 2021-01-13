One of the consistently frustrating aspects of owning an Oculus Quest 2 or Quest 1 is that you can only have one Quest account per headset. That means that if your young child wants to play with it, you can't set up a secondary account with parental controls and a limited library that removes mature games. It's safe for kids to play VR games if you're careful, but Oculus doesn't make it easy to be careful.

Thankfully, Oculus has signalled that it will finally let you add secondary accounts to your Quest headset. In an Oculus for Developers blog post, it outlined how the system will work:

"The primary account holder will be able to add secondary accounts to their device and share the apps they purchase with these secondary accounts", the post explains. "Not only will this enable safe sharing, but game progress and achievements will be personalized and saved separately for each account."

You'll be able to add up to three secondary accounts to a primary account on the same headset, and share your apps with all of them. Oculus also plans to let people share their purchases to secondary accounts on other headsets, though this will likely happen much later. Oculus will start by testing multiple users and app sharing in an experimental beta, then roll it out to all Quest users at an unspecified later date.

Technically, Quest app sharing will be optional. Developers have the option to opt out and prevent users from sharing their games, if they do so by February 13th, 2021; however, any new games will have app sharing enabled by default.