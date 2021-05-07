The Oculus Quest 2 might be officially getting Android apps soon

What you need to know
- One user found the ability to officially install Android apps on their Quest 2 via the Oculus Store.
- Any Android app can currently be installed to an Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2, but it must be sideloaded.
- A Facebook rep wouldn't confirm or deny the feature to Android Central.
Like most mobile electronics devices these days, the Oculus Quest 2 is powered by Android. In fact, sideloading apps on Quest 2 can open up an entirely new world of apps and games, including the very same apps you can use on an Android-powered phone or tablet. While playing VR games on a VR headset is probably going to give you the best overall experience, being able to play the best Android games and run social apps on your Quest 2 transforms it into a device with a very different purpose.
Interestingly enough, one user on Twitter seems to have stumbled on what appears to be an official way to load popular Android apps straight from the Oculus app store. We reached out to Facebook to find out if something official was, indeed, coming down the pike, but a Facebook rep said there was nothing to officially share at this time. We've also checked our own Quest 2's and asked several other folks, but none of them could find the option quite yet. It's entirely possible that Facebook is testing the feature on a small number of users before considering rolling it out to the broader public if this turns out to be an actual addition to the Quest family of products.
As said before, running Android apps on an Oculus Quest or Quest 2 isn't new, but there's never been an official way to do this outside of sideloading. There are several different reasons someone might want to sideload an Android app. One of the earliest was to be able to download Netflix movies for offline viewing in VR, since the Netflix app on Quest doesn't support this feature. Another, far less official, is downloading emulators that allow players to experience classic 3D games in VR.
Android apps running on an Oculus Quest appear as a floating window in the Oculus Home screen — as the Oculus Store or Oculus Browser would, for instance — and generally run without issue. That's because the Quest and Quest 2 not only run Android but also utilize similar chipsets found in smartphones. If Facebook does bring the ability to officially install Android apps via the Oculus Store, the best Android apps for Chromebooks would likely be some of the best apps to use on your Oculus Quest, as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google pulls a fast one on Roku by putting YouTube TV in the YouTube app
As Google and Roku continue their very public battle, Google decided to put YouTube TV inside of its YouTube app so that existing customers continue to have access.
6 things I wish I knew before playing Resident Evil Village
Resident Evil titles can be confusing sometimes, so we've rounded up six tips that you might want to know before diving into the latest game from Capcom.
Zuckerberg talks Oculus Quest Pro, no Kids Quest or Horizon any time soon
For the second time in a month's timespan, Facebook has mentioned the Quest Pro as a possible future product. In an interview with Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO talks about the upcoming Quest Pro, the possibility of kids accounts and VR devices in the future, and Facebook Horizon, the VR social network.
Play PC VR games on the Oculus Quest 2 without the $80 official cable
The Oculus Link cable is undoubtedly the best way to play SteamVR and Oculus Rift games on the Oculus Quest 2, but it costs nearly 80 bucks. There are alternative cables that cost far less while hitting the same benchmarks, but some that you'll find on Amazon can't be trusted. Here are the ones you should try first.