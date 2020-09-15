Best answer: Yes, according to recently leaked videos from Facebook, the Oculus Quest 2 will be able to play all games built for the original Oculus Quest.

Oculus Quest 2 and original Oculus Quest games

While the Oculus Quest 2 hasn't been officially announced, leaked videos from Facebook share several details about the upcoming headset. An important tidbit from the leak is that the Oculus Quest 2 will be able to play all games built for the original Oculus Quest.

That means that every game confirmed for Oculus Quest will make its way over to the Oculus Quest 2.

Will Oculus Quest apps work on the Oculus Quest 2?

According to Facebook's leaked videos, all games and apps for the original Oculus Quest will also work on the Oculus Quest 2. That means that media apps, interactive stories, and anything else that runs on the Oculus Quest should also run on the Oculus Quest 2.

Will Oculus Quest games run better on the Oculus Quest 2?

At this point, we don't know exactly how the improved internals of the Oculus Quest 2 will affect the performance of the original Oculus Quest games. It seems likely that the large jump to a Snapdragon XR2 processor and 6GB of RAM should improve the overall experience. The Oculus Quest 2 will also have an option with 256GB of storage, so you'll be able to store more games on it than on the original Oculus Quest.

