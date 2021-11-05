In an Oculus blog post , the company announced that Downtown Disney would have a free demo of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge in VR, outside of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. Specifically, it would be a demo on the "Meta Quest."

Following last week's announcement that Facebook was changing its name to Meta, the social media and data collection conglomerate has begun rebranding some of its products and services. The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the first products to see an initial change.

Just a week ago, Meta announced that we would see the Oculus Quest renamed to the Meta Quest "starting in early 2022." But it seems like the company is taking a no time like the present approach. The Oculus Quest 2 is still on sale on storefronts, but that could seemingly change any time now.

While the Quest 2 is currently the only headset that's officially received anything reminiscent of the rebrand, the original Oculus Quest and Oculus app are sure to undergo that rebranding soon, as well as the Oculus Blog or the Oculus Store. Even older products like the Oculus Rift S and Oculus Go could be retroactively renamed, despite no longer being on sale. We'll have to wait and see.

If you live near Disneyland and want to try out the demo, it'll be available from November 21, 2021 until January 5, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. You don't need a park pass to go to Downtown Disney, and anyone who tries the demo will get a $25 gift card to the Quest Store — enough to buy one or two of the best Oculus/Meta Quest 2 games.