Oculus has released an unlocked operating system for the Oculus Go headset, allowing modders and developers to repurpose their hardware for other cool applications that Facebook would otherwise not allow.

If you own an Oculus Go, you now have full root access and the ability to install anything on the Android-powered device. The release isn't surprising, as Oculus Consulting CTO John Carmack promised last month that an unlocked OS build for the Oculus Go would be available.

The unlocked OS also allows people to make full use of the old headset even after it has stopped receiving official updates from Facebook. The social networking giant announced in June of last year that it would discontinue the Oculus Go, with new app development shut down completely in December 2020 as it shifted its focus to the Oculus Quest series.

Nonetheless, Facebook will continue to release firmware and security updates for the headset until 2022. Beyond that period, however, the Oculus Go will be a thing of the past, tucked away inside one of your storage boxes had the unlocked OS not arrived. The new OS build makes it possible to download the final update for the Oculus Go even a few decades from now.

With the latest build, you can keep the headset up-to-date for whatever apps or games you want to play, including many of the best Oculus Quest 2 games, even after Facebook stops releasing official updates. A Facebook account is no longer required as well to use the headset.

However, there's a big caveat. The process is irreversible, and you will no longer receive over-the-air updates once you install the unlocked OS. On the other hand, if you've finally made up your mind, you can head over to Oculus' website and read the guide on how to use the software on the headset.