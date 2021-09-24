Try using an old video game console like an N64, and as long as the power source is intact, it'll work like it did decades ago. But with newer consoles and games, it's not always clear whether it will keep functioning properly once the developer stops supporting it. Once the manufacturer shuts down the servers for over-the-air (OTA) updates and store purchases, it limits the console's uses — especially for a digital-only console like the Oculus Go, which was discontinued in 2020 and will lose support after 2022.

This doesn't matter to most VR superfans, who, by now, have moved on to the Oculus Quest 2 and boxed their Gos up years ago. But for people who want the option to try something with the old headset years from now, Friday's news from Oculus Consulting CTO John Carmack is a blessing.

Carmack says that Oculus will "make available an unlocked OS build for the Oculus Go headset that can be side loaded to get full root access." This OS will ensure your Oculus Go is fully up-to-date for whatever games you own; more importantly, you can "repurpose the hardware" for whatever you want.

This opens up the ability to repurpose the hardware for more things today, and means that a randomly discovered shrink wrapped headset twenty years from now will be able to update to the final software version, long after over-the-air update servers have been shut down. — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) September 24, 2021

For those of us who don't have the drive to root and ROM hack our devices, this may not mean much. But modders can use an unlocked Oculus Go for all sorts of cool uses that Facebook likely never envisioned when it launched in 2018. And as Carmack said in a reply tweet, he wants "the early days of VR [to be] explored as history," and this would let VR historians access the tech more easily years from now.

Will this apply to future (or past) Oculus devices, such as the Oculus Rift or Oculus Quest? Carmack tweeted that "I hope this is a precedent for when headsets go unsupported in the future, but damn, getting all the necessary permissions for this involved SO much more effort that you would expect." So there's no guarantee that it'll happen for current headsets, and it certainly won't happen until after these devices are no longer for sale.