What you need to know
- NVIDIA's GeForce NOW game streaming service will be launching on more Chrome platforms early next year.
- GeForce NOW lets you play PC games at 1080p, 60 FPS with ray-traced graphics on supported titles.
- The GeForce NOW catalog includes titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Watch Dogs: Legion, and more.
After bringing PC gaming to Chromebooks earlier this year, NVIDIA is now preparing to launch GeForce Now on more Chrome platforms. NVIDIA says GeForce NOW will be launching on Linux, PC, Mac, and Android Chrome platforms in the first quarter of 2021. NVIDIA's first webRTC client running GeForce NOW was the Chromebook beta, which was released in August.
Alongside plans of expanding its cloud gaming service to more Chrome platforms, NVIDIA has also announced that the service is now available in beta on iOS devices through the Safari browser.
To start playing PC games on your iPhone or iPad, all you need to do is launch Safari and visit play.geforcenow.com. If you do not have a GeForce NOW membership, you can sign up for free to test it out. Founders memberships are available for $5 per month, but you can get a better rate when you sign up for a 6-month Founders membership for $24.95.
GeForce NOW offers a vast catalog of PC games, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Destiny 2 Beyond Light, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and more. Founders members can also enjoy games such as Watch Dogs: Legion with ray-tracing and DLSS enabled. However, you'll need a gamepad like the Razer Kishi to be able to play these games. NVIDIA is working with Epic Games to bring a touch-friendly version of Fortnite to iOS devices in the near future.
Additionally, NVIDIA has announced that it is partnering with GOG.com to bring games like CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to GeForce NOW.
Razer Kishi
The Razer Kishi fits most phones, thanks to its flexible design. It also offers zero-latency gameplay, as it connects directly to the charging port on your device.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
