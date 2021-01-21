What you need to know
- NVIDIA's GeForce NOW game streaming service will soon be available in three new markets.
- The cloud gaming service is coming to Australia, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.
- Australia's Pentanet, Turkey's Turkcell, and Saudi Arabia's Zain KSA are the latest telcos to join the GeForce NOW Alliance.
NVIDIA today announced that its GeForce NOW game streaming service is expanding to Australia, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. To help bring cloud gaming to more gamers, NVIDIA has partnered with leading telcos in all three countries. The latest members to join NVIDIA's GeForce NOW Alliance are Pentanet, Turkcell, and Zain KSA.
Pentanet is the largest fixed wireless network in Australia, offering high-bandwidth internet services in the Perth Metro area and fiber throughout Western Australia. GeForce NOW will be available to gamers in the country later this year.
In Turkey, NVIDIA has partnered with Turkcell, which recently announced GeForce NOW Powered by GAMEPLUS. Gamers in the country can pre-register their interest in the game streaming service from the GAME+ page. Zain KSA, Saudi Arabia's leading 5G telecom operator, is also close to formally launching its GeForce NOW service.
GeForce NOW Alliance partners place NVIDIA's RTX servers on the edge, enabling lower latency gaming experiences for gamers. As 5G population coverage continues to increase, cloud gaming is expected to become a lot more popular in the near future. According to a recent report from DFC Intelligence, there are now more than 3 billion video consumers globally.
NVIDIA plans to add more partners to the GeForce Alliance throughout 2021 to bring cloud gaming to new regions. The service is currently available on PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, Android, and iOS devices. As announced by the company last year, it is also working on bringing the service to more Chrome platforms.
