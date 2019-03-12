NVIDIA Shield is getting a small but welcome software update today. In addition to new apps — we've already detailed the NCAA March Madness app (and the NHL app actually has been available for a couple months now), there also are a few nerdy improvements worth noting.

Adds the option to restart Wi-Fi service if wireless APs aren't visible (Settings > Network > Restart Wi-Fi)

Improves customizability for HDMI-CEC Power controls

Adds support for the wired XBOX Elite controller

Controllers and remotes get updated software, too

That first one's kind of important because Wifi wonk is definitely a thing. All in all, a nice little update on what still is the only Android TV box we recommend you actually buy.