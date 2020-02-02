NVIDIA Shield TV Pro (2019)Source: Android Central

The Android TV marketplace isn't the most diverse, but there's a clear winner in the high-end here with the NVIDIA Shield Android TV. Its success and superiority start on the inside with its top-notch specs. They blow the competition in the Android TV world out of the water, and it's no surprise that they're capable of handling all of your media tasks but also higher-end gaming. Here's everything that's inside the Shield Android TV, in both its standard and Pro version.

Category Shield Android TV Shield Android TV Pro
Operating system Android TV 9.0 Pie
Chromecast 4K		 Android TV 9.0 Pie
Chromecast 4K
Processor NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor
256-core NVIDIA GPU		 NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor
256-core NVIDIA GPU
RAM 2GB 3GB
Storage 8GB
Expandable storage over microSD		 16GB
Adoptable storage over USB Flash or hard drives
Video output 4K HDR at 60fps
Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10
AI-enhanced upscaling for 720p/1080p uto 4K up to 30fps		 4K HDR at 60fps
Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10
AI-enhanced upscaling for 720p/1080p uto 4K up to 30fps
Audio output Dolby Atmos and DTS-X surround sound over HDMI
High-resolution audio playback up to 24-bit/192kHz over HDMI		 Dolby Atmos and DTS-X surround sound over HDMI
High-resolution audio playback up to 24-bit/192kHz over HDMI
Gaming NVIDIA GeForce Now
NVIDIA GameStream
Android gaming via Google Play Store		 NVIDIA GeForce Now
NVIDIA GameStream
Advanced Android gaming via Google Play Store
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0 LE		 Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 4.1 LE
IR receiver
Ports microSD card slot
Gigabit Ethernet
HDMI 2.0b w/ HDCP 2.2 and CEC		 USB-A 3.0 (2)
Gigabit Ethernet
HDMI 2.0b w/ HDCP 2.2 and CEC
Dimensions 40 x 40 x 165 mm
137 g		 98 x 159 x 26 mm
150 g

Our pick

NVIDIA Shield TV

The best balance of price and features

The non-"Pro" NVIDIA Shield TV is a compact new design that still delivers outstanding performance and improved AI-powered upscaling. A great choice if you want the best Android TV experience.

Subtle upgrade

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro

For hardcore streaming enthusiasts

The Shield TV Pro is the better choice if you care about expandable storage, using your Shield TV as a Plex server, and care about making the most of NVIDIA's gaming offerings. It offers more connectivity options and can be used as a hub for SmartThings.

