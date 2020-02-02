The Android TV marketplace isn't the most diverse, but there's a clear winner in the high-end here with the NVIDIA Shield Android TV. Its success and superiority start on the inside with its top-notch specs. They blow the competition in the Android TV world out of the water, and it's no surprise that they're capable of handling all of your media tasks but also higher-end gaming. Here's everything that's inside the Shield Android TV, in both its standard and Pro version.
|Category
|Shield Android TV
|Shield Android TV Pro
|Operating system
|Android TV 9.0 Pie
Chromecast 4K
|Android TV 9.0 Pie
Chromecast 4K
|Processor
|NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor
256-core NVIDIA GPU
|NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor
256-core NVIDIA GPU
|RAM
|2GB
|3GB
|Storage
|8GB
Expandable storage over microSD
|16GB
Adoptable storage over USB Flash or hard drives
|Video output
|4K HDR at 60fps
Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10
AI-enhanced upscaling for 720p/1080p uto 4K up to 30fps
|4K HDR at 60fps
Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10
AI-enhanced upscaling for 720p/1080p uto 4K up to 30fps
|Audio output
|Dolby Atmos and DTS-X surround sound over HDMI
High-resolution audio playback up to 24-bit/192kHz over HDMI
|Dolby Atmos and DTS-X surround sound over HDMI
High-resolution audio playback up to 24-bit/192kHz over HDMI
|Gaming
|NVIDIA GeForce Now
NVIDIA GameStream
Android gaming via Google Play Store
|NVIDIA GeForce Now
NVIDIA GameStream
Advanced Android gaming via Google Play Store
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0 LE
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, 2x2 MIMO
Bluetooth 4.1 LE
IR receiver
|Ports
|microSD card slot
Gigabit Ethernet
HDMI 2.0b w/ HDCP 2.2 and CEC
|USB-A 3.0 (2)
Gigabit Ethernet
HDMI 2.0b w/ HDCP 2.2 and CEC
|Dimensions
|40 x 40 x 165 mm
137 g
|98 x 159 x 26 mm
150 g
Our pick
NVIDIA Shield TV
The best balance of price and features
The non-"Pro" NVIDIA Shield TV is a compact new design that still delivers outstanding performance and improved AI-powered upscaling. A great choice if you want the best Android TV experience.
Subtle upgrade
NVIDIA Shield TV Pro
For hardcore streaming enthusiasts
The Shield TV Pro is the better choice if you care about expandable storage, using your Shield TV as a Plex server, and care about making the most of NVIDIA's gaming offerings. It offers more connectivity options and can be used as a hub for SmartThings.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
