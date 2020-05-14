What you need to know
- NVIDIA GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service along the lines of Google Stadia.
- It features a lower subscription cost each month than Google's service.
- You gain access to existing PC games, with more being added each week.
- Aven Colony, Goat Simulator, and more are the latest additions.
NVIDIA GeForce Now is a cloud game streaming platform along the lines of Google Stadia and Microsoft's Project Cloud. The service allows you to play many of your existing PC games, even though many big publishers have pulled their titles from the service.
In a press release Windows Central received, the company reiterated its commitment to adding more games to the service on Thursday. You can take a look at the list below.
- ATOM RPG Trudograd
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Aven Colony
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Bomber Crew
- Children of Morta
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Fate/EXTELLA
- Goat Simulator
- The King of Fighters XIV
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Men of War: Assault Squad
- Party Hard
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Surgeon Simulator
- The Wild Eight
Out of all of these, we're really excited about Aven Colony (an alien city-building simulator), Children of Morta (an excellent roguelike), and the lovable Goat Simulator (the name's enough). You can't go wrong with any of them to be honest. Even Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition is excellent and a must-play for those who love titles like Dying Light.
GeForce Now gives gamers a world-class GeForce PC gaming experience with low latency and beautiful ray-traced graphics on supported titles. Right now, the streaming is limited to 1080p, but 4K appears to be on the way.
