NVIDIA GeForce Now is a cloud game streaming platform along the lines of Google Stadia and Microsoft's Project Cloud. The service allows you to play many of your existing PC games, even though many big publishers have pulled their titles from the service.

In a press release Windows Central received, the company reiterated its commitment to adding more games to the service on Thursday. You can take a look at the list below.

ATOM RPG Trudograd

Super Mega Baseball 3

Aven Colony

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock

Bomber Crew

Children of Morta

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC

Europa Universalis III Complete

Fate/EXTELLA

Goat Simulator

The King of Fighters XIV

Kingdom: New Lands

Men of War: Assault Squad

Party Hard

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Surgeon Simulator

The Wild Eight

Out of all of these, we're really excited about Aven Colony (an alien city-building simulator), Children of Morta (an excellent roguelike), and the lovable Goat Simulator (the name's enough). You can't go wrong with any of them to be honest. Even Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition is excellent and a must-play for those who love titles like Dying Light.

GeForce Now gives gamers a world-class GeForce PC gaming experience with low latency and beautiful ray-traced graphics on supported titles. Right now, the streaming is limited to 1080p, but 4K appears to be on the way.