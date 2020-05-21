Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition Key ArtSource: Larian Studios

In a press release, NVIDIA shared that 17 more games are getting support for GeForce Now later today. This includes Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition, as well as a couple of games like launching directly into the streaming platform. Here's the full list of games being added:

  • Hunting Simulator 2
  • Observation
  • REZ PLZ
  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered
  • Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs
  • Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition
  • Driftland: The Magic Revival
  • Furi
  • GUILTY GEAR Xrd -SIGN-
  • Jagged Alliance - Back in Action
  • Kingdom: Classic
  • Lords Of The Fallen
  • Might & Magic Heroes VII – Trial by Fire
  • Occupy White Walls
  • Syberia 3
  • Wargame: Airland Battle
  • X Rebirth

NVIDIA has been steadily adding new games to the service, with Snowrunner and Streets of Rage 4 recently added. Major publishers remain divided though, with 2K Games, Activision Blizzard and Xbox Game Studios all pulling their titles, while Ubisoft and Bandai Namco remain supportive to the platform.

