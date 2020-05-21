What you need to know
- NVIDIA GeForce Now has added support for another batch of games.
- There are 17 titles, including Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition.
- There's also a couple of games being added day-and-date with their release on Steam.
In a press release, NVIDIA shared that 17 more games are getting support for GeForce Now later today. This includes Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition, as well as a couple of games like launching directly into the streaming platform. Here's the full list of games being added:
- Hunting Simulator 2
- Observation
- REZ PLZ
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs
- Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Furi
- GUILTY GEAR Xrd -SIGN-
- Jagged Alliance - Back in Action
- Kingdom: Classic
- Lords Of The Fallen
- Might & Magic Heroes VII – Trial by Fire
- Occupy White Walls
- Syberia 3
- Wargame: Airland Battle
- X Rebirth
NVIDIA has been steadily adding new games to the service, with Snowrunner and Streets of Rage 4 recently added. Major publishers remain divided though, with 2K Games, Activision Blizzard and Xbox Game Studios all pulling their titles, while Ubisoft and Bandai Namco remain supportive to the platform.
