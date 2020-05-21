In a press release, NVIDIA shared that 17 more games are getting support for GeForce Now later today. This includes Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition, as well as a couple of games like launching directly into the streaming platform. Here's the full list of games being added:

Hunting Simulator 2

Observation

REZ PLZ

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition

Driftland: The Magic Revival

Furi

GUILTY GEAR Xrd -SIGN-

Jagged Alliance - Back in Action

Kingdom: Classic

Lords Of The Fallen

Might & Magic Heroes VII – Trial by Fire

Occupy White Walls

Syberia 3

Wargame: Airland Battle

X Rebirth

NVIDIA has been steadily adding new games to the service, with Snowrunner and Streets of Rage 4 recently added. Major publishers remain divided though, with 2K Games, Activision Blizzard and Xbox Game Studios all pulling their titles, while Ubisoft and Bandai Namco remain supportive to the platform.

