ZTE's Nubia sub-brand launched multiple gaming smartphones last year, all boasting impressive hardware and gaming-centric designs. The company is now working on its next gaming flagship, which could be among the first phones to feature a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Nubia President and co-founder Ni Fei shared a post on his Weibo page earlier today, revealing that the company's next Red Magic series smartphone with 5G connectivity will have a 144Hz refresh rate display.

As can be seen in the screenshot shared by Fei on Weibo, the phone will allow users to choose from four different refresh rate options: 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz. We can be fairly certain that the upcoming gaming phone will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

While 144Hz refresh rate displays will likely to be limited to gaming smartphones like the upcoming Nubia Red Magic flagship, we expect to see quite a few mainstream flagship phones with 120Hz displays this year. OnePlus has already confirmed that its next flagship will have a 120Hz display. Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is also rumored to come equipped with a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED panel.