What you need to know
- Nubia has announced another new flagship gaming phone.
- The RedMagic 6R features a 144Hz AMOLED screen, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor, and a 4,200mAh battery.
- It will go on sale in China from June for a starting price of 2,999 yuan ($470).
ZTE's Nubia sub-brand has announced a new addition to its RedMagic 6 series family, dubbed the RedMagic 6R. The phone is primarily aimed at gamers, but doesn't have the same gaming-inspired design as the RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro phones.
Nubia's new RedMagic 6R sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it packs the same Snapdragon 888 chipset as the best Android phones on the market, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The RedMagic 6R has a quad-camera setup at the rear, featuring a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor. It also includes a 16MP selfie camera, Wi-Fi 6 support, 5G connectivity, 400Hz shoulder triggers, and a 4,200mAh battery with 55W charging. The phone runs Nubia's custom RedMagic OS 4.0, based on Android 11.
The RedMagic 6R is set to go on sale in China from June for a starting price of 2,999 yuan ($470). Nubia has also confirmed that a global version of the phone will be unveiled early next month. It is expected to be identical to the Chinese version in most areas, but will support slower 30W charging speeds.
