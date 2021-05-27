ZTE's Nubia sub-brand has announced a new addition to its RedMagic 6 series family, dubbed the RedMagic 6R. The phone is primarily aimed at gamers, but doesn't have the same gaming-inspired design as the RedMagic 6 and 6 Pro phones.

Nubia's new RedMagic 6R sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it packs the same Snapdragon 888 chipset as the best Android phones on the market, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.