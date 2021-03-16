ZTE's Nubia sub-brand announced its latest flagship gaming phones in China earlier month. The company's new RedMagic 6 series phones are the first to come equipped with 165Hz screens and offer nearly everything that you would expect from a flagship gaming phone in 2021. Less than two weeks after their launch in China, Nubia has announced the global launch of the two phones.

The RedMagic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro phones will be available to pre-order from April 9, while open sales will begin from April 15. Nubia has priced the RedMagic 6 at $599/ €599/ £509, while the Pro model will cost $699/ €699/ £599. In addition to the U.S. and Canada, the phones will also be available in several markets across Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East.

The Red Magic 6 duo are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor and utilize the brand's new ICE 6.0 cooling system with a built-in turbofan. Similar to ASUS' ROG Phone 5, the RedMagic 6 series phones feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Their biggest selling point, however, is the 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with full DCI-P3 color space coverage, 165Hz refresh rate, 500Hz touch sampling rate, and a sixth-gen in-display fingerprint sensor.

While the standard RedMagic 6 packs a 5,050mAh battery with 66W fast charging, the Pro model comes with a smaller 4,500mAh battery and support for 120W charging speeds. Nubia claims the RedMagic 6 Pro can be charged from 0% to 50% in just 5 minutes. Both phones will ship with Android 11-based RedMagic OS 4.0 out of the box. Needless to say, their aggressive pricing and impressive hardware specs make them two of the best Android phones of 2021 so far.