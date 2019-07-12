Daniel Bader is back in the saddle after his trip to Turkey and is joined by Ara Wagoner and Jerry Hildenbrand to talk about changes to the Android Q gesture system, and pre-disappointment about Google's Pixel 4. They also chat about more Galaxy Note 10 leaks and rumors about Galaxy Watch 2 and Galaxy Tab S5.

Huawei isn't completely out of the woods, but U.S. companies can work with them in situations where 'where there is no threat to national security'. The crew parse what that actually means. Finally, they address concerns regarding Google and Amazon voice assistant recordings and transcripts.

