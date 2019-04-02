At a launch event held in Taiwan on April 2, HMD Global announced a new mid-range Android handset in the form of the Nokia X71. It's getting pretty tricky to keep track of all the Nokia phones released in a given year, but for customers that'll be able to buy it, the X71 does look like a pretty compelling package.

One thing that makes the Nokia X71 stand out is that it's the first Nokia phone to feature a hole-punch display. The front-facing camera cutout is in the upper-left corner of the 6.39-inch screen and doesn't look like it'll be too annoying in day-to-day use. Speaking of the screen, it's an LCD one with a resolution of Full HD+ and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio.