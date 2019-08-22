Following Google's big news regarding Android 10's name and the rebrand for Android as a whole, Nokia has shared its Android 10 update roadmap for its existing smartphones.

Nokia's diving into the update game starting in Q4 2019, with the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 9 PureView all scheduled to get Android 10 at some point during the quarter. Per Nokia's update chart, all three phones should be running Android 10 by the middle of Q4, likely around late-September or early-October.

From there, the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7 Plus will all get the Android 10 treatment in either late Q4 2019 or early Q1 2020.

The rest of the update rollout goes as follows:

Early Q1 2020 — Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2

Late Q1 2020 — Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco

Mid Q2 2020 — Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 1

Commenting on the news, HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, said: