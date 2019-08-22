What you need to know
- Nokia has shared a roadmap for its Android 10 update plans.
- The Nokia 7.1, 8.1, and 9 PureView will start getting the update in Q4 2019.
- Other phones will follow in Q1 and Q2 of 2020.
Following Google's big news regarding Android 10's name and the rebrand for Android as a whole, Nokia has shared its Android 10 update roadmap for its existing smartphones.
Nokia's diving into the update game starting in Q4 2019, with the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 9 PureView all scheduled to get Android 10 at some point during the quarter. Per Nokia's update chart, all three phones should be running Android 10 by the middle of Q4, likely around late-September or early-October.
From there, the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7 Plus will all get the Android 10 treatment in either late Q4 2019 or early Q1 2020.
The rest of the update rollout goes as follows:
- Early Q1 2020 — Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2
- Late Q1 2020 — Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco
- Mid Q2 2020 — Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 1
Commenting on the news, HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, said:
With a proven track record in delivering software updates fast, Nokia smartphones were the first whole portfolio to benefit from a 2-letter upgrade from Android Nougat to Android Oreo and then Android Pie. We were the fastest manufacturer to upgrade from Android Oreo to Android Pie across the range. And with today's roll out plan we look set to do it even faster for Android Pie to Android 10 upgrades. We are the only manufacturer 100% committed to having the latest Android across the entire portfolio
Nokia's level of transparency for its update plans is great to see, as is the wealth of devices slated to receive Android 10. Now, if only companies like Samsung and LG took a note out of Nokia's book.
