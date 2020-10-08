Google released Android 11 a month ago, and while we haven't heard from HMD Global about when Nokia phones will be updated, the Finnish manufacturer shared the Android 11 rollout schedule . The first set of Nokia phones will receive the Android 11 update before the end of the year, with older devices scheduled to make the switch to the latest version of Android in Q1 and Q2 2021.

HMD Global will roll out the Android 11 update in four waves. The first wave of devices will get the update later this year and extending into Q1 2021, and include the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3, and Nokia 8.1. Here's the full breakdown:

Nokia Android 11 first wave (Q4 2020 - Q1 2021)

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia 2.2

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 8.1

Nokia Android 11 second wave (Q1 2021)

Nokia 1.3

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.3

Nokia 3.4

Nokia Android 11 third wave (Q1 - Q2 2021)

Nokia 3.2

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 6.2

Nokia Android 11 fourth wave (Q2 2021)

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 9 PureView

A key differentiator for HMD is the fact that its phones run Android One, making them eligible to receive timely updates. So in that context, it is puzzling to see that the Nokia 7.2 won't get the update until the end of Q1 2021 — six months after the release of Android 11.

Basically, if you want a guaranteed update to Android 11 on a Nokia phone before the end of the year, the Nokia 8.3 5G is your best option. That phone is now available for $699, but if you're spending that kind of money, you may as well get the Pixel 5, which also costs $699 on Amazon. The Pixel 5 launched with Android 11 and is guaranteed to receive three Android version updates.