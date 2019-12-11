HMD Global has announced the launch of the new Nokia C1 .This is a revival of the C-series line the firm used to sell back before the rise of the smartphone. Aimed at the EMEA region, the Nokia C1 will reportedly retail from KES 6,000 ($59) in Kenya. Specs-wise, it's exactly what its price would suggest. You'll find 1GB of RAM paired with a MediaTek processor, 16GB of storage with a micro-sd option, and a 5.4" FWVGA+ display. Power-wise, there's a 2,500 mAh battery with a Micro-USB charger. Both sides of the phone feature a 5MP camera with LED flash and machine learning to squeeze out the best from the cameras.

It's all driven by Google's Android 9 Pie Go Edition with a Google Assistant button. It's not a device aimed at western audiences, and it's more like the Nokia 1 Plus — intended as a step-up from feature phones for users in developing markets.

HMD Global's portfolio is a large and rapidly growing one. The company aims to capitalize on the Nokia brand by bringing cheap and cheerful devices paired with the occasional flagship. The Nokia C1 is just a continuation of that strategy.