HMD Global confirmed last week that it will be holding a press conference at the IFA 2019 tradeshow in Berlin on September 5. The Finnish company is expected to unveil at least two new Android smartphones at the event: Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. A live image of the upcoming Nokia 7.2 has now surfaced, courtesy of a Zeiss employee.

The live image (via Ishan Agarwal shows the Nokia 7.2 will have a circular camera module on the back with three camera sensors and an LED flash. A circular fingerprint sensor can also be seen positioned below the camera module.

Images showing an upcoming Nokia smartphone with an identical circular camera module on the back had been leaked on Weibo last month. In addition to showcasing the design of the smartphone, some of the images also shed light on the hardware specs of the phone. The leak had revealed the phone will feature a 48MP primary sensor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, and run Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Rumors suggest the Nokia 7.2 will come with a 6.3-inch display featuring Full HD+ resolution, HDR10 compliance, and a waterdrop-shaped cutout. The phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Similar to last year's Nokia 7.1 and nearly all Nokia smartphones currently on sale, the Nokia 7.2 is expected to be a part of the Android One program.

