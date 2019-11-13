Serious value Nokia 6.2 HDR display Nokia 7.2 The Nokia 6.2 is gunning to be one of 2019's best smartphone values. You're getting a premium design, gorgeous display, and advanced features like triple rear cameras and NFC for Google Pay. Camera performance is far from the best you can get, but considering how little Nokia's asking for the phone, the 6.2 as an overall package is tough to ignore. $249 at Amazon Pros Glass construction

With the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2, you have two phones that could easily be mistaken for each other. They share the same display, battery, basic camera setup, and even have a nearly identical design. We think the Nokia 6.2 is the better value proposition considering the difference in price, but if you value the upgrades brought to the table by the Nokia 7.2, it's still worth a look.

Why we think the Nokia 6.2 is the better purchase

The Nokia 6.2 is one of Nokia's latest smartphones to grace the U.S., and it just may be one of the best values we've seen all year. It has a lot in common with the Nokia 7.2, showcasing many of the same great features for $100 less than the more expensive sibling.

One of the main draws to the Nokia 6.2 is its display. The 6.3-inch panel is a great size for content consumption, and the 2280x1080 resolution means you can watch all of your favorite shows and movies in crisp full HD. Covering the screen is Gorilla Glass 3, giving you ample protection against scratches and shatters.

Around back, the Nokia 6.2 is equipped with a triple camera system. Along with the 16-megapixel primary camera, you also get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 5-megapixel depth camera, which allows for better portrait shots. While these aren't the absolute best cameras you'll find on a smartphone, they get the job done and should be perfectly adequate for sharing your snapshots on apps like Twitter and Instagram. Plus, considering how much Nokia is asking for the 6.2, there's not much room to complain.

You also have ample power with the Nokia 6.2, including a Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. As for the battery, there's a 3,500 mAh unit that Nokia touts as being able to get you through two days of use on a single charge.

All of that goodness is presented in a sleek design, consisting of a glass back and "high-tech polymer composite frame." All you need to know is that the Nokia 6.2 looks like a much more expensive device and feels great in the hand. Plus, that Ice color looks darn good.

Nokia 6.2 Nokia 7.2 Operating System Android 9 Pie

Android One Android 9 Pie

Android One Display 6.3-inch

2280 x 1080

IPS LCD

Gorilla Glass 3 6.3-inch

2280 x 1080

IPS LCD

Gorilla Glass 3

HDR10 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Memory 4GB RAM 4GB RAM Storage 64GB

Expandable up to 512GB 128GB

Expandable up to 512GB Rear Camera 1 16MP primary camera 48MP primary camera Rear Camera 2 8MP ultra-wide camera 8MP ultra-wide camera Rear Camera 3 5MP depth camera 5MP depth camera Front Camera 8MP 20MP Security Rear fingerprint sensor

Face unlock Rear fingerprint sensor

Face unlock Battery 3,500 mAh

10W wired charging 3,500 mAh

10W wired charging Dimensions 159.9 x 75.2 x 8.3mm 159.9 x 75.2 x 8.3mm Weight 180g 180g

Where the Nokia 7.2 comes out on top

Going over to the Nokia 7.2, everything that's awesome about the Nokia 6.2 shines just as bright here — if not a bit more. This isn't a substantially different phone, but it does offer a few key upgrades that may make the steeper price worth it.

While the display is the same size and resolution as the one on the 6.2, the Nokia 7.2 is the only of the two phones to support HDR. Not only does it play native HDR content, it can also convert regular SDR videos into HDR ones to make all of your media come to life with rich colors and contrast. The primary rear camera is upgraded from 16-megapixel up to 48-megapixel.

The Nokia 7.2 also has a faster processor, twice the amount of internal storage, and a better selfie camera (20-megapixel compared to 8-megapixel on the Nokia 6.2). Outside of those changes, it's the exact same phone.

Whether or not those differences make the Nokia 7.2 worth the extra $100 over the 6.2 is up to you to decide.

Android One shines on both phones

No matter if you buy the Nokia 6.2 or 7.2, you're getting a truly fantastic software experience. Both phones are currently running a clean build of Android 9 Pie, meaning there's no unwanted clutter or anything to bog down the UI.

Both phones are part of the Android One program, meaning they're guaranteed to receive software updates and monthly security patches for the next two years.

That level of post-purchase support is tough to come by in the Android space, especially when talking about phones in these price brackets.

You can't go wrong either way

At the end of the day, you honestly can't go wrong with either phone. Whether you buy the Nokia 6.2 or Nokia 7.2, you're getting a quality Android handset that should be able to serve you quite well for the coming years.

That said, if we had to pick one phone over the other, we'd be inclined to go with the Nokia 6.2. Seeing as how it shares so much in common with the Nokia 7.2, we think it makes sense to pick it up and save $100 in the process. Then again, if you think you'd get a lot of value out of the 7.2's HDR display, higher-resolution primary camera, and faster processor, you can buy it with confidence.

