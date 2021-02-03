What you need to know
- HMD Global has announced a new Android Go smartphone, called the Nokia 1.4.
- The phone features a 6.51-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras, and a 4000mAh battery.
- Disappointingly, the phone will ship with Android 10 Go Edition out of the box.
Finnish smartphone brand HMD Global today announced the Nokia 1.4, a follow-up to last year's Nokia 1.3. Just like its predecessor, the Nokia 1.4 is an Android Go smartphone.
The new Nokia 1.4 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ screen with a waterdrop notch, housing a 5MP selfie camera. While the display is now much larger, the phone runs on the same 28nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core chipset as the Nokia 1.3. HMD Global has paired the chip with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
In the camera department, the entry-level phone offers a dual-camera setup on the back with an 8MP main sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It uses Google's Camera Go app, which means users will be able to access features such as portrait and night modes. The phone also includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 4000mAh battery, FM radio, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. While the phone will ship with Android 10 Go Edition out of the box, HMD Global says it is "ready for Android 11 Go Edition and beyond."
The Nokia 1.4 will be available globally starting today in Fjord, Charcoal, and Dusk color options. In Europe, the phone has been priced at €99 for the base 1GB/16GB version.
Nokia 2.4
The Nokia 2.4 is a budget-friendly Android One phone that offers a large 6.5-inch display and up to 2 days of battery life. It also has a modern design and a dedicated Google Assistant button.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Are you impressed with the Galaxy S21's camera performance?
Samsung put a lot of work into the camera experience offered by the Galaxy S21 series. Are you impressed with the results so far?
5 reasons why Diablo Immortal is way better than you thought
The Diablo Immortal Technical Alpha has come and gone, and while it wasn't widely available to all, we did learn some key takeaways from it that have us excited for the full game.
Review: The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is worth its high price
While premium Chromebooks tend to either be tanks that are rugged and well-spec’d without much style or slim ultrabooks that can’t stand the real world, Lenovo manages to balance both in the newest Chromebook to bear the ThinkPad name.
Protect your Nokia 5.4 in style with the best cases
The Nokia 5.4 is a rather impressive option if you're looking for one of the best camera experiences found on a budget phone. But you're going to want to keep this camera-beast protected so we've rounded up the best cases for the Nokia 5.4.