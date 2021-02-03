Finnish smartphone brand HMD Global today announced the Nokia 1.4, a follow-up to last year's Nokia 1.3. Just like its predecessor, the Nokia 1.4 is an Android Go smartphone.

The new Nokia 1.4 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ screen with a waterdrop notch, housing a 5MP selfie camera. While the display is now much larger, the phone runs on the same 28nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core chipset as the Nokia 1.3. HMD Global has paired the chip with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.