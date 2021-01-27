No Man's Sky clearly doesn't intend to stop releasing updates and support any time soon and has just dropped the latest patch update on all platforms. Update 3.15 builds on the recently released Next Generation Update with further improvements and platform-specific fixes across the board. The update is rolling out now to the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

While there are notable improvements everywhere, the most significant improvements are coming to PSVR and PS5, and the changes are nice to see.

The full changelog for No Man's Sky 3.15 includes:

Stability improvements on PC

Resolution and performance for PSVR have been significantly improved when running on a PS5

Fixed a rendering-related crash on PS5

Xbox Series S in high-quality mode now has the improved ultra settings introduced in the Next Generation Update

Loading times on PS5 have been improved

PS5 install size has been optimized

No Man's Sky is a very different game than it was at launch and is certainly worth a long look for anyone who initially passed it up or gave up on it.