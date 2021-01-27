What you need to know
- No Man's Sky is an open-world game that spans the galaxy, letting players explore entire planets to scavenge for materials, knowledge, and more.
- The game has received nearly-endless support since its launch and recently dropped the massive Next Generation update for next-gen consoles.
- A new patch update rolling out today, 3.15, includes some improvements and fixes for this update.
- This includes improved load speeds and optimized install sizes for PS5, as well as better visuals for PSVR.
No Man's Sky clearly doesn't intend to stop releasing updates and support any time soon and has just dropped the latest patch update on all platforms. Update 3.15 builds on the recently released Next Generation Update with further improvements and platform-specific fixes across the board. The update is rolling out now to the PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.
While there are notable improvements everywhere, the most significant improvements are coming to PSVR and PS5, and the changes are nice to see.
The full changelog for No Man's Sky 3.15 includes:
- Stability improvements on PC
- Resolution and performance for PSVR have been significantly improved when running on a PS5
- Fixed a rendering-related crash on PS5
- Xbox Series S in high-quality mode now has the improved ultra settings introduced in the Next Generation Update
- Loading times on PS5 have been improved
- PS5 install size has been optimized
No Man's Sky is a very different game than it was at launch and is certainly worth a long look for anyone who initially passed it up or gave up on it. To get the most out of No Man's Sky, consider one of the Best Headsets for PS5.
Constantly evolving
No Man's Sky
Better all the time.
No Man's Sky is an ambitious open-world survival game that sees players exploring entire planets in an expanding galaxy, witnessing a nearly endless number of combinations. With a ton of free updates coming one after the other, No Man's Sky is not the same game it was at launch and is absolutely worth your attention again.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the company's smallest, cheapest doorbell yet
Ring Video Doorbell Wired is ready to blow away the competition with its size and price, both of which are smaller than ever. All that without sacrificing important features that make Ring Video Doorbells great.
Have you received your Galaxy S21 pre-order?
The Galaxy S21 officially launches on January 29, but if you've had your pre-order in for a few days already, you might get it even sooner.
Review: Smart compromises make the Galaxy S21 a killer $800 smartphone
The Galaxy S21 delivers the flagship Samsung experience in a reasonably small and affordable package. It's a generally great phone for the majority of users, but its lower price point comes with a few compromises.
Hitman 3, Scott Pilgrim, and more release for PS4 and PS5 in January
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in January. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.