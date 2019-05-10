No, Google will not force OEMs to adopt Android Q's navigation gestures

Google introduced new navigation gestures in Android Q, and the key point is that the back button is going away, with a side-swipe gesture taking its place. The move obviously led to a lot of confusion, with users left to ponder whether custom gestures from the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and others will be waylaid in favor of Google's new prescribed system.

We now have more clarity on the matter. Allen Huang, Project Manager for Android System UI at Google, spoke to our friends at Android Authority, stated that while Google is "strongly encouraging" OEMs to adopt the new navigation gestures, it will not force them to do so.

To simplify, custom navigation gestures are here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future. From Huang: