The Nexus 6P was a hit for both Google and Huawei when it was released in 2015. It combined a premium design, a great camera, and a clean build of Android all together into a fantastic package. Unfortunately, for many people that bought the phone, this story did not have a happy ending. As time went on, many began to experience bootloops and random shutdowns, including myself. If you happened to order the Nexus 6P from the Google Store, you might have gotten lucky and been given a replacement Pixel phone.

However, for many of us, we were simply left with a brick of a useless phone with no resolve. Thankfully, the law firm of Chimicles & Tikellis filed a class action lawsuit back in 2017, and it looks like there is now a preliminary settlement offer. On the table is a $9.75 million dollar settlement, which at the time of publication is still waiting for approval from the courts. While much of this will go towards legal fees, Nexus 6P owners could be eligible for up to a $400 settlement.

Per the settlement: