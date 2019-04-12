The Nexus 6P was a hit for both Google and Huawei when it was released in 2015. It combined a premium design, a great camera, and a clean build of Android all together into a fantastic package. Unfortunately, for many people that bought the phone, this story did not have a happy ending. As time went on, many began to experience bootloops and random shutdowns, including myself. If you happened to order the Nexus 6P from the Google Store, you might have gotten lucky and been given a replacement Pixel phone.
However, for many of us, we were simply left with a brick of a useless phone with no resolve. Thankfully, the law firm of Chimicles & Tikellis filed a class action lawsuit back in 2017, and it looks like there is now a preliminary settlement offer. On the table is a $9.75 million dollar settlement, which at the time of publication is still waiting for approval from the courts. While much of this will go towards legal fees, Nexus 6P owners could be eligible for up to a $400 settlement.
Per the settlement:
Subject to adjustment depending on how many claims of various kinds were made, people who experienced alleged bootloop and submit documentation of the issue will receive up to $325, people who experienced alleged battery drain and submit documentation of the issue will receive up [to] $150, and people who experienced alleged issues on multiple Nexus 6P's and submit documentation of the issues will receive up to $400.
You'll need to submit a claim in order to get your money, but before you do, make sure to check the draft long-form notice for more information. Once the settlement is approved, the lawyers will be able to provide you with instructions as well as any deadlines. It may have taken years to get here, but as someone who was personally affected by this issue, it is nice to know there is some closure within reach.