2020 was some year, wasn't it? Tragedy and turmoil seemed to be continuous, upset, and unrest abounded. As bad as it was for most of us, I believe that you can find bright spots even in the darkest of times, and there were certainly a few good things to come out of this awful year. From a purley smartphone-focused standpoint, this year saw cheap phones get good again by focusing on lighter and more sustainable materials like plastic (yes, plastic). Indeed, one of the most encouraging tech trends to emerge in 2020 was a greater commitment to sustainability by both minor and major industry players. We saw and heard all about how Amazon, Apple, and Google were focusing on the environment, and we even heard from upstarts like Fairphone and Teracube who are trying to make a splash in their own unique ways. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more As encouraging as the environmental efforts by these companies are, I think that for the sake of the mobile phone industry, mighty Samsung needs to be a better leader when it comes to sustainability in 2021. How the competition is going green

If you read about or watched any of the major product launches over the past year from Amazon, Apple, or Google, you undoubtedly heard about how those companies are going green(er). Some efforts may have been inflated, and others under-emphasized. Still, you couldn't escape the fact that these industry leaders acknowledged the issue of sustainability and the impact they (could) have on affecting positive change in this area.

At Amazon's fall 2020 hardware event, the first part of the presentation was spent talking about its Climate Pledge and how the company was tackling sustainability on multiple fronts, including energy usage, customer energy usage and management, software efficiency, and product design and packaging, including the mesh fabric covering and plastic housing of its latest Echo smart speakers.

Every Apple product launch in recent memory has featured Keynote slides touting the environmental impact of its products. The company has also pioneered technology to take apart its old phones to recover and reuse precious materials and components. It regularly lends its mighty weight to highlighting environmental issues and causes.

Google also shone a light on its commitment to the environment in 2019 and 2020, highlighting that the fabric covering on its Nest Mini and Nest Audio speakers were made from recycled water bottles, and also committing to sustainability goals like having 50% recycled or renewable materials in its products by 2025 and achieving UL 2799 Zero Waste to Landfill certification by 2022.

In 2020, we even managed to hear from smaller, sustainably-focused companies like Fairphone and Teracube on how they are trying to tackle environmental issues from a holistic perspective, including design, supply chain, worker's rights, and distribution. The fact that these companies are incorporating more environmentally friendly practices into their businesses is great. Still, perhaps just as important is the fact that they're showcasing these efforts on a truly global stage. While these companies are standing up and speaking out about their sustainability efforts in a more public way than ever before, one of the biggest players in the space, Samsung, seemed uncharacteristically quiet on the matter — at least in terms of its product launches and consumer-focused marketing. Samsung's status quo