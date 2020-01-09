What you need to know
- The next Star Wars Movie set for 2022 will feature new Force abilities and a middle-aged Yoda.
- The events will take place about 400 years before the Skywalker Saga, in the High Republic.
- It will feature a 500-year old Yoda, and the trilogy format is begin ditched.
The next Star Wars movie, pegged for 2022, will be set about 400 years before the Skywalker Saga and will feature new force abilities and a 500-year old Yoda.
A CheatSheet report rounded up a few things we know about the next Star Wars film. The film is apparently due to be released in 2022, and a full announcement is due from Lucasfilm later this month.
The film will be set about 400 years before the Skywalker trilogy and will feature a 500-year-old Yoda, as well as new (or I suppose old) force abilities.
The next Star Wars film saga to be set during the High Republic era! #StarWars https://t.co/HCFSo3uTUZ pic.twitter.com/xKLgd595fd— Jason Ward (@MakingStarWars) January 4, 2020
The report notes:
These stories are going to take place about 400 years before the events in the Skywalker Saga, in the High Republic. The Game of Thrones creators, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, originally began work on this era, until they left Lucasfilm.
One of the storylines follows a group of Jedi exploring the galaxy. They travel to Unknown regions where the Sith planet of Exegol was found in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This leading group of Jedi is said to have varying strengths and powers, similar to superheroes, according to Ziro.
The Jedi will get involved in various adventures and conflicts where they will come across three different types of enemies. Sith gods will be the darkest of these ancient evils.
As mentioned, one confirmed returning character is Yoda, who will be about 500 years old in the film.
The big news, aside from the setting, is that Star Wars looks be abandoning the trilogy format in favor of something similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with multiple stories and characters in individual films that might culminate in big films, the same way Avengers does. That's not certain, but given the success of the MCU, it might make a lot of sense.
As mentioned, the official announcement from Lucasfilm should come later this month, so we don't have long to wait to find out where the Star Wars Galaxy is headed!
Until then...
Disney+
The only prescription is more Disney+
You've got plenty of time between now and 2022, so grab a Disney+ subscription for all the Star Wars you could possibly want.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
DuckDuckGo destroys Bing in Google's Android search auction in the EU
Google has revealed the search engines it'll be surfacing as part of its search ballot in the EU. Close competitor Bing was a big loser here, appearing in only one market, while the niche DuckDuckGo will appear in all 31 markets affected by the decision.
What do you think about the OnePlus Concept One?
OnePlus took advantage of CES 2020 to unveil its first-ever concept phone — the OnePlus Concept One. What do you think about the company's latest, ambitious handset?
Amazon needn't be burned by the Fire Phone
Yes, yes, we know that Amazon's first attempt at a smartphone was a terrific flop (RIP Fire Phone), but we think it might be time for Amazon to give it another go.
Sport your love for The Mandalorian with these Baby Yoda tees
Baby Yoda is one of the best new characters from Disney's hit show The Mandalorian, and while official merch for him is sparse, there's plenty of amazing fan apparel available based on the character. Here are our favorites.