The next Star Wars movie, pegged for 2022, will be set about 400 years before the Skywalker Saga and will feature new force abilities and a 500-year old Yoda.

A CheatSheet report rounded up a few things we know about the next Star Wars film. The film is apparently due to be released in 2022, and a full announcement is due from Lucasfilm later this month.

The film will be set about 400 years before the Skywalker trilogy and will feature a 500-year-old Yoda, as well as new (or I suppose old) force abilities.