We already know that Sonos is set to unveil something on August 26 and 27 in New York — the company sent invitations to private press briefings this past week — but new FCC documents uncovered by Dave Zatz of Zatz Not Funny! and corroborated by The Verge point to two major product announcements.

The first is a new version of Sonos's aging Connect product, which connects powered speakers to an existing Sonos system. The current $349 Connect is nearly a decade old and doesn't support many modern inputs. Sonos released its $599 Amp last year, which allows traditional non-powered speakers to work with Sonos systems, so it makes sense a Connect refresh would be forthcoming.

But more interesting is the appearance of a speaker, whose named hasn't yet leaked but all of its other pertinent details we've now learned. In traditional Sonos fashion, the speaker appears to be well-built, with a rubberized base, mesh speaker grills and metal frame, along with capacitive buttons up top. The Verge learned that it sits on a base to provide power, and can easily be transitioned between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth depending on the audio source.

While the Sonos One has a Bluetooth LE radio to facilitate easier setup, this would be the perfect Bluetooth-supported Sonos speaker, allowing phones to connect to it to play music and other audio content. Presumably, the speaker has a sizeable battery inside it, and appears to charge via USB-C when not in the dock.

When docked, the speaker will operate like any other Sonos speaker, connecting to a household system for whole-home audio, or sync with another identical speaker to create a stereo pair. According to the leaks, the speaker is larger and wider than the Sonos One, and also supports hands-free Google Assistant and Alexa.