Live
Early Black Friday Amazon deals: big bucks discounts are live
It's never too early for Amazon's Black Friday deals
It certainly feels like the Black Friday Amazon deals are starting off super early this year, as we've spotted some fantastic discounts on a range of items. Price cuts so big we're very tempted to pick them up straight away rather than wait until the big day itself on November 25.
Amazon had a big sales event a few weeks back with the Prime Early Access Sale, or Prime Day 2, as the internet swiftly rebranded it, but the below discounts don't require you to be a Prime member.
We're going to be busy updating this Black Friday Amazon deals live blog with select highlights as we find them, so feel free to keep checking back in to see what else we've found. We'll get you started with a few choice highlights and links to select sale pages for those of you that would like to browse a wider selection of offers.
Early Amazon Black Friday deals links
- Amazon's daily deals homepage
- TV deals: $79 Smart TV | LG | Samsung | Sony
- Fire TV Stick from $19
- Headphones: | Bose | Beats | Sony
- Earbuds: Beats | Bose | JBL
- Asus Chromebook from $119
- Save up to 50% on Fire Tablets: Kids | Fire Tabs
- 50% off the larger Echo smart speaker
- Kindle refurbs - save up to 50%
- Stay tuned for much more...
Latest Early Black Friday Amazon deals Live
$150 off what is already one of the best cheap Android phones ever made is an opportunity you don't want to miss on one of our favorite phones of the year. Minor concessions like the lack of wireless charging and a 60Hz refresh rate are more than made up for by the excellent performance of the cameras and the Tensor chipset. This price cut is available on all colors of the 6a, including the lovely Sage Green version.
Don't forget to pick up something from our best Pixel 6a cases guide to keep it in shiny condition. Still not quite sold on the phone? Maybe our 4.5/5 Pixel 6a review can help.
As with most Amazon devices, you should never, ever pay full price for them as you're never that far away from a sale. $19.99 is a real steal for the cheapest Lite version too. The main caveat here is you'll only be able to stream in HD, not 4K. But if you have an older TV (you'll still need an HDMI slot), then this is a superb way to get a modern set of streaming apps without forking out for a new TV.
The same link also shows some of the other Fire Sticks are on sale, and if you do have a 4K TV, we'd certainly recommend the 4K Stick at just $28. If your TV is a few years old, you might be missing a few more modern streaming services like Disney Plus, HBO Max, or Apple TV+, so this is a cheap way to get access to those apps.
To be honest, my TV has most of these apps built-in, but I love the Fire TV's remote control as its clicky buttons are much more responsive than the mushy ones on my TV's remote, so everything's much faster via the Fire Stick.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm |
$279.99$249 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm |
$309.99$279 at Amazon
Compared to a lot of the best smartwatches out there, the Galaxy Watch 5 starts off at a very reasonable price, especially with Apple and Samsung swinger-swapping Pro and Ultra titles on new models this year and giving them super high price tags.
The base Watch 5 is one of the best pound-for-pound options money can buy right now, and it's $30 off today. That's a great deal, but if you can stretch your budget up to $279, you can get the larger 44mm display version, which makes the world of difference for reading smaller text and readouts on things like step counters or google maps. Still not sure? Take a look at our Galaxy Watch 5 review.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.