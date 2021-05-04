What you need to know
- Google today announced a new slate of shows coming to YouTube Originals.
- The company is launching shows headlined by Will Smith and Alicia Keys
- It is also launching new shows focused on racial inequity in America.
YouTube today announced new YouTube Originals debuting on the platform from this year to the next. They will star big names such as Will Smith, Alicia Keys, Liza Koshy, and more.
Will Smith will release Best Shape of My Life, a six-part unscripted fitness series that focuses on Mr. Smith as he attempts to restore himself to the (you guessed it) best shape of his life. It will premiere next year, and be directed by Dexton Deboree, as reported by Deadline.
Alicia Keys' Noted will launch this summer and be a docuseries that showcases her world to fans. It's a four-part show and will share new performances and behind-the-scenes footage.
Liza on Demand, a YouTube Originals created by YouTube star Liza Koshy, will see its series finale this year when its third season premiers.
Not all of YouTube's new Originals will just be fun affairs focused on pop stars, the company will also have Ice Cold and Recipe for Change, two series that focus on racial inequity in America. 'Ice Cold' is a documentary from the group Migos which would examine racial inequity and the American dream via the lens of hip-hop jewelry. 'Recipe for Change' will be produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and it will celebrate Asian American culture as well as highlight acts of violence against the Asian and Pacific Islander Community in America. It will stream on June 16.
YouTube Originals once launched as an attempt to lure people over to YouTube Premium, but the company seems content to let each flourish on its own for now, though it's worth noting that buying some of the best Android phones gives you a free Premium subscription in any case. Given that some of these shows are helmed by a returning cast (Will Smith for instance) viewership can't be too bad.
Have you watched any YouTube Original? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
