What you need to know
- Deathloop is an upcoming game from Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks.
- During today's PlayStation State of Play presentation, a new stylish trailer for Deathloop was unveiled.
- Deathloop is set to release on May 21, 2021.
During today's State of Play, Bethesda Softworks showed a new look at the upcoming timed PS5 exclusive, Deathloop. You can check out the new trailer below:
Deathloop is currently set to release on May 21, 2021 for the PS5 and PC. Microsoft is currently in the process of acquiring ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks and Deathloop developer Arkane Studios but the deal isn't affecting the release of Deathloop, which is console exclusive to the PS5 for a year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Twitter will soon allow you to charge people to see your tweets
Twitter announced two new features at its Virtual Analyst Day, Super Follows and Communities, in its latest effort to increase its revenue.
5G coverage map: Every US city with AT&T, Verizon & T-Mobile 5G
5G deployment is moving fast and the list of cities with coverage is growing all the time. See if your U.S. city has coverage yet by Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T.
Are you using the S Pen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra?
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first non-Note phone to work with the S Pen. Is this a feature you've been using?
Here's some of the best phone mounts you can pick up for the PS5
The PS5 is officially here, and like it's predecessor, players can take advantage of remote play connectivity and play their brand new console from afar. In order to get the best out of that, here's some of the best phone mounts available for the PS5.