  • Deathloop is an upcoming game from Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks.
  • During today's PlayStation State of Play presentation, a new stylish trailer for Deathloop was unveiled.
  • Deathloop is set to release on May 21, 2021.

During today's State of Play, Bethesda Softworks showed a new look at the upcoming timed PS5 exclusive, Deathloop. You can check out the new trailer below:

Deathloop is currently set to release on May 21, 2021 for the PS5 and PC. Microsoft is currently in the process of acquiring ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks and Deathloop developer Arkane Studios but the deal isn't affecting the release of Deathloop, which is console exclusive to the PS5 for a year.

