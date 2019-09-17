Reliable tipster Evan Blass had shared renders of Huawei's upcoming Mate 30 series phones earlier this week, giving us a clear look at their design. Blass has now shared renders showing the upcoming Huawei Watch GT2 in four different color options. The smartwatch will debut alongside the Mate 30 series phones in Munich on September 19.

The latest renders of the upcoming Huawei Watch GT2 reaffirm a refined design with slimmer bezels and a thinner case compared to last year's Huawei Watch GT. Aside from these minor differences, however, the Watch GT2 appears to be fairly similar to its predecessor. As can be seen in the renders below, the Huawei Watch GT2 will be offered in both "sport" and "classic" models.