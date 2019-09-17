What you need to know
- Leaked renders of Huawei's upcoming GT2 smartwatch have surfaced.
- The leaked renders reveal a round case with two buttons placed on the right side of the smartwatch.
- The Huawei Watch GT2 will be unveiled alongside the Mate 30 series on September 19.
Reliable tipster Evan Blass had shared renders of Huawei's upcoming Mate 30 series phones earlier this week, giving us a clear look at their design. Blass has now shared renders showing the upcoming Huawei Watch GT2 in four different color options. The smartwatch will debut alongside the Mate 30 series phones in Munich on September 19.
The latest renders of the upcoming Huawei Watch GT2 reaffirm a refined design with slimmer bezels and a thinner case compared to last year's Huawei Watch GT. Aside from these minor differences, however, the Watch GT2 appears to be fairly similar to its predecessor. As can be seen in the renders below, the Huawei Watch GT2 will be offered in both "sport" and "classic" models.
As per a report published by WinFuture.de earlier this month, the smartwatch will be equipped with a larger 445mAh battery, an optical heart-rate monitor, built-in GPS, a microphone, and a speaker. What remains to be confirmed, however, is if Huawei plans to offer a variant of the timepiece with LTE connectivity.
While the Huawei Watch GT runs on the company's proprietary LiteOS software, rumors suggest the Watch GT2 could run on the new HarmonyOS. When it announced HarmonyOS last month, Huawei did say that it planned to launch smartwatches powered by the new operating system. However, it is yet to confirm if the Watch GT2 will be its first HarmonyOS smartwatch.