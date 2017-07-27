Samsung is looking to vastly expand the availability of Samsung Pay.
Samsung Pay is limited to the company's flagship devices and select mid-range models, but that may not be the case for much longer. According to Gadgets 360, Samsung held "internal talks within the company and with OEMs" to bring Samsung Pay to non-Samsung devices.
The key difference between Samsung Pay and Android Pay is that the former supports both NFC and MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission). MST mimics a card swipe, making Samsung Pay compatible with POS machines that don't have NFC built-in. The technology is enabled by a proprietary chip that's built into the rear panel of devices like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy A7 2017, and it looks like Samsung wants to integrate the chip in other manufacturers' devices.
It would certainly be a welcome move — Samsung Pay works at most offline retailers — but it's hard to see other manufacturers integrating Samsung's proprietary tech in their devices.
Samsung wants to turn Samsung Pay into an ubiquitous payments service.
An alternative would be an accessory that enables full-fledged Samsung Pay on non-Samsung devices. The company is said to be exploring both options, with a go-to-market timeline slated for mid-2018.
Gadgets 360 also notes that Samsung Pay will be heading to the company's mid-range phones. The service is available on the Galaxy A7 2017, but it could be making its way to devices in the Galaxy C series, and possibly the Galaxy J series.
In its Q2 2017 earnings, Samsung noted a sales decline in the mid-range and budget segments, and one way to counter that would be to bring Samsung Pay to these devices.
Would you be interested in using Samsung Pay on a non-Samsung device?
Reader comments
That would be cool, Samsung pay is on the short list of reasons why I'm even using a Samsung phone.
That would be great, that is the one and only thing I am missing after switching to a OP5.
License it to Android Pay. Make everyone happy
It did save my bacon one time at the grocery store when I forgot my wallet. I wouldn't pay too much to add it though, the profit margin is so slim already on low-mid range phones.
I can't use a phone without Samsung pay..
The best payment system just another reason to get a Samsung galaxy
On the downside though, Samsung Pay has slowed down adoption of real NFC terminals because it is a workaround.
Did you just make that up?
Nope. I've been an avid Android Pay user from day one, and was often the first to use it when it became available at local stores.
The technology differences between normal Android Pay and Samsung Pay are basic: Android Pay uses NFC terminals which are designed for contactless payment, Samsung Pay "fools" a standard card reader into thinking a card was swiped. Samsung Pay does not require stores to upgrade their systems, so they figure mobile payments already work and there's no need. Even store managers are confused now. Does it work, does it not work? They don't know because someone with a Samsung came in and used their old reader, and now they assume everyone using the proper NFC systems is good to go because a proprietary band aid works.
+1
I wouldn't even use Samsung Pay on my s8 when Android Pay is already better never mind on a non Samsung Phone
Deleted Android Pay day one.
How is Android Pay "better"?
Android Pay doesn't work at any place I regularly shop at. Only time it's ever useful is a few chain restaurants I may go to 2-3 times a year.
I've never quite understood this "only on Samsung phones" thing. Samsung Pay has been working quite well on both my Nexus 6p and my Pixel XL.
The magnetic field chip I think they're referring to
I mean even if they added it they would not have the real samsung pay, the big thing for me is the fact it works anywhere and the phones would need the mag strip emulator for that to work.
Ayup, someone only read the title and not the article lol.
I thought this was the plan all along?
bring it on...:)