New rumor claims the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be a Note 20 follow-up

Samsung may not release a Galaxy Note 20 successor next year, according to a new tweet from reliable tipster Ice Universe.

Update: Note is over, but it's not over. S becomes Note! — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 22, 2021

If the tipster is to be believed, the Galaxy Note line is "over," and a follow-up to the Galaxy Note 20 may never arrive. Instead, Samsung is apparently going to make a few changes to Galaxy S series to make it more appealing to Note fans.

Despite having S Pen support, the Galaxy S21 Ultra failed to lure Note loyalists as it doesn't offer the full suite of S Pen features that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has. The best Samsung phone of 2021 also lacks a dedicated slot for storing the stylus.

Update：The angle is between S and Note. It is not rounded like S but not right angle like Note. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 22, 2021

Samsung's future Galaxy S series flagships are tipped to have a "less rounded" design, but they aren't going to be nearly as boxy as the Galaxy Note series devices.

Since no other details have been revealed yet, it remains to be seen if this means Samsung will launch more than one Galaxy S series phone with S Pen support next year.

In addition to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung is also expected to launch a Galaxy Z Fold 3 successor with S Pen support sometime in the second half of 2022.

Samsung decided not to release a new Note this year due to the global semiconductor shortage. However, it did suggest that a new Galaxy Note model could be released in the future.