You might have logged hundreds of hours on Pokémon Go, but Pikachu and his friends have never been as interactive as they are with new Pokémon Detective Pikachu Playmoji pack.

Launching today in Playground, the new Playmoji pack allows you to use your camera and add Detective Pikachu, Charizard, Jigglypuff, and Mr. Mime to your photos. All you have to do is open your camera and drop one or all of them into a scene to create an interactive photo.

Using ARCore's motion tracking, light estimation, and ability to understand the real world, the characters will feel and react as if they are really there. Pikachu will even be able to detect if you're smiling when taking a selfie with him and react accordingly.

The Pokémon Detective Pikachu Playmoji pack is the most recent example of Google partnering with big movie properties and bringing them to Playmoji. Previous examples include Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame and The Last Jedi. We also recently saw Google partner with Childish Gambino and create a Playmoji pack for him as well.

If you can't wait for Pokémon Detective Pikachu to hit the theaters to get your Pokémon fix, then you can download the Pokémon Detective Pikachu Playmoji pack today for Pixel phones or select Motorola and LG devices.