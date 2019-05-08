Google finally unveiled the Pixel 3a and 3a XL yesterday at Google I/O 2019 to much fanfare. The new Pixels start at $400, and despite a few compromises, provide an experience very similar to the original Pixel 3 phones.

However, to meet the new lower price point, sacrifices had to be made — one of which is Daydream support, Android's VR platform.

While Daydream works fine with the original Pixel 3 lineup, Google stated before I/O that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are incompatible due to "resolution and framerate issues."

With other VR headsets being released are gaining more support, including a standalone Lenovo Mirage Solo Daydream headset, it's likely those serious about VR will opt for those products over running it on their phones anyways. It is, however, important that fans of Daydream be aware that it's not compatible if you were considering picking up one of Google's new midrange devices.

Plus, if you just want a simple VR fix, you can always pick up a cheap Google Cardboard and call it a day.