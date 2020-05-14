After being in talks with Disney since at least December of last year, Percy Jackson's creator Rick Riordan announced on Twitter that has reached an agreement to begin development of a Percy Jackson series at Disney+. This has been a long-time coming for devoted Percy Jackson fans, who the Riordans thanked for their support in their announcement.

The Percy Jackson novels were adapted into two movies back in 2010 and 2013 — and somehow managed to bomb with critics, general audiences and fans of the books — and ever since fans of the books have begged and pleaded for a more faithful adaptation. Given that almost all production at Disney is stalled amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's hard to say when production will begin on the series' first season, which will cover the first novel The Lightning Thief.

Rick and Betty Riordan reassured fans that they will be involved "in person" with every aspect of the new series, so we know that it will be a series that passes muster for authenticity and will likely take its time to ensure that it gets things right. I wouldn't bet on seeing the first season before the end of 2021, but there is plenty to watch on Disney+ in the meantime, such as the Disney Family Singalong, which has been showing that even when everyone's isolated and apart, we can still come together for Disney magic.