OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 8T soon, and a new leak shows us what it could look like. Brought to us by OnLeaks in partnership with Pricebaba , these renders are our best look at the phone so far. They match with an earlier image that showed off a punch-hole display, and we get to see the redesigned camera module. The change is nothing mindblowing, but it's about par for what we'd expect a T-model OnePlus phone to bring.

Specs-wise, the OnePlus 8T will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a quad-camera layout, as shown in the image, featuring a 48MP main camera, a 16MP wide-angle one, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait shooter to round out the set. It'll be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ and backed by 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. It'll have a beefy 4,500 mah battery, but OnePlus will also be adding 65W warp charge on this phone. It won't spend too long on the charger, all things considered.

As for when its set to launch, Android Central expects the handset to be announced by at least mid-October. It'll have OxygenOS 11 onboard, but there's no information yet about possible pricing.

The OnePlus 8T, when it launches, will be OnePlus' fourth phone this year. The company had launched the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and then the Nord. With the OnePlus 8T coming and even cheaper phones on the way, perhaps it's good that OnePlus appears to be skipping out on an 8T Pro this year.