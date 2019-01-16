The Motorola Razr — yes, that Razr — is apparently making a comeback in 2019 and will be released exclusively on Verizon as soon as this February.

We'll give that a minute to sink it. You good? Let's continue.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the new Razr is being made by Lenovo and will feature a foldable screen. That "folding screen" could mean it'll have a flip-phone design of its predecessors or go with something a bit more high-tech with a display that actually folds — similar to a device we saw at CES earlier this month. Those are two very different implementations, and right now, we aren't sure which one to expect.

Something else that's unknown are the specs of the phone. Will it support 5G? What kind of processor will it have? What cameras are we expecting? There's a lot that's still up in the air, but even so, it's hard to not get excited at the idea of a new Razr phone being released in 2019.

One thing that does seem fairly certain is the price.

WSJ notes that the Razr phone will cost a whopping $1,500 and that Lenovo is planning to manufacture 200,000 units. Add that together with it being exclusive to Verizon Wireless, and it seems pretty evident that the phone will probably be marketed as a limited edition collector type of gadget.

Does this sound like a phone you'd be interested in? Did you own one of the original Razr's back in the day? Let us know in the comments below!

