What you need to know
- Funko has partnered with PlayStation to make a new line of Pop! figures.
- They include Ratcher & Clank, Joel, Sam Porter Bridges, and Sweet Tooth.
- These figures can only be purchased at GameStop.
- They release between September and October 2020.
Funko has announced a new line of Pop! figures based on several iconic PlayStation characters. These include a Ratchet & Clank 2-pack, Sam Porter Bridges from Death Stranding, Joel from The Last of Us, and Sweet Tooth from Twisted Metal. All of them can be preorder today exclusively from GameStop, but they're expected to ship in September and October.
Joel and Sam Porter Bridges are both $12, but Sweet Tooth and Ratchet & Clank are $30 and $23, respectively, because Sweet Tooth includes an ice cream truck and Ratchet & Clank is a 2-pack.
These aren't the first PlayStation-branded Funk Pop! figures, and they certainly won't be the last. We've already seen Funkos for God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Bloodborne. With the PS5 on the horizon and Funkos ever-growing popularity — as much as some people may hate it — only expect to see more in the future.
Fan favorite
Pop! Games: The Last of Us Joel
It even has a little shotgun
The Last of Us Part 2 was a contentious game to say the least, but one thing that most people can agree on is that Joel is easily one of the best characters ever made. Now you can have him in Pop! form if you're a collector or just want to have some new merch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
