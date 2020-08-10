Playstation Funko PopsSource: Funko

  • Funko has partnered with PlayStation to make a new line of Pop! figures.
  • They include Ratcher & Clank, Joel, Sam Porter Bridges, and Sweet Tooth.
  • These figures can only be purchased at GameStop.
  • They release between September and October 2020.

Funko has announced a new line of Pop! figures based on several iconic PlayStation characters. These include a Ratchet & Clank 2-pack, Sam Porter Bridges from Death Stranding, Joel from The Last of Us, and Sweet Tooth from Twisted Metal. All of them can be preorder today exclusively from GameStop, but they're expected to ship in September and October.

Joel and Sam Porter Bridges are both $12, but Sweet Tooth and Ratchet & Clank are $30 and $23, respectively, because Sweet Tooth includes an ice cream truck and Ratchet & Clank is a 2-pack.

These aren't the first PlayStation-branded Funk Pop! figures, and they certainly won't be the last. We've already seen Funkos for God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Bloodborne. With the PS5 on the horizon and Funkos ever-growing popularity — as much as some people may hate it — only expect to see more in the future.

