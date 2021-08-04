Qualcomm could be working on a new wearable chip to compete with Samsung's rumored Exynos W920 chipset. The folks at XDA Developers have spotted code for an upcoming Qualcomm wearable chipset codenamed "monaco." The upcoming platform will likely succeed the Snapdragon Wear 4100, which powers some of the best Android smartwatches.

The new code was uploaded by Qualcomm to its Code Aurora Forum last week with build ID "LAW.UM.2.0-00700-SW5100.0." "LAW" is said to stand for "Linux Android Wear," while "SW5100" is believed to be short for the platform's possible marketing name, Snapdragon Wear 5100.

The code reveals that the "monaco" platform is being developed on top of Linux kernel 5.4, but it isn't clear if the platform is based on Android 11. While Android 11 is listed in the CAF releases page, the shipping API level in a config file points to the platform being based on Android 10. Since Google has already confirmed that the Wear OS 3 update will come to some existing smartwatches powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4100, the upcoming platform is expected to fully support Google's new wearable operating system.