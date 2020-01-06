There's a new Bluetooth audio platform in town, what the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) is calling the "next generation of Bluetooth audio." Dubbed LE Audio, it will operate using the Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) radio, hence the 'LE' in LE Audio.

As the name suggests, the tech promises better energy consumption for audio devices, while at the same time improving sound quality, thanks to a new, improved codec and the use of the low energy radio mentioned above.

The standards organization included a handy graph comparing the new LC3 codec found on LE Audio with the SBC codec used on Classic Bluetooth Audio. LE Audio will enable throughput at two new — and lower — bitrates, thereby reducing power consumption. It also boasts better fidelity in comparison to Classic Audio at higher bitrates. The group suggests the improved power efficiency could enable either better battery life or allow gadget makers to shrink down their products as a result of smaller batteries.