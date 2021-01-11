Today at the CES virtual conference, Kyocera announced its newest rugged smartphone, the Duraforce Ultra 5G UW. Available exclusively on Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband (UW) network, this latest device in the Duraforce lineup promises to be a real powerhouse for those who need a rugged, dependable phone.

Among its key specs, the Duraforce 5G UW sports a Snapdragon 765G chipset, along with a 5th generation AI engine to enhance network performance. It is IPX6/IPX8 dust and water-resistant, MIL-STD-810H certified, and it has a scratchproof Sapphire Shield display. It can withstand extreme temperatures, as well as extreme environments. The phone is also HazLoc certified, which means that it is protected in Class 1, Division 2 classified hazardous locations. And when you need to clean it up, it can be washed and disinfected with no damage to the phone.

In addition to its durability chops, this phone has everything you'd want from a modern Android device. There are two cameras on the back — a 24mp main with dual-LED flash and a 16mp wide-angle lens, as well as an 8mp selfie shooter. The camera system has a time of flight sensor for faster auto-focus, Super Night Vision mode, and can even capture underwater video. You can even add action overlays to images and videos to show elapsed time, distance, speed, and more.

The Duraforce 5G UW packs a power-efficient 4500mAH battery that can be charged over a PD 3.0 cable, and it also supports Qi wireless charging. Perhaps the Duraforce Ultra 5G UW's most interesting feature is its augmented reality modes. The phone is ARCore Certified and can help designers, planners, students, and supervisors to bring their plans and projects to life.

It's been a while since we've reviewed a Kyocera smartphone here at Android Central, but we're looking forward to getting our hands on a Duraforce Ultra 5G UW to see how it stacks up to our list of the best rugged Android phones on the market today. One thing's for certain — it should definitely be faster than the others!

We still don't have a release date or pricing information for the Duraforce Ultra 5G UW, but we'll be sure to provide updates as more information becomes available. For now, if you're in the market for a great durable Android phone, consider one of our top picks, the Blackview BV5900.