After the unveiling and release of the mid-range Honor 50 series just last month, there's already word on the net of new Honor smartphones coming soon. Rumors suggest the upcoming "Magic 3" will be a proper flagship series, and thanks to a press invite sent out by Honor on Thursday, it looks like we won't have to wait much longer to learn more about the new devices.

The notice sent out by Honor invites those interested in the new Honor Magic 3 Series to a live global launch event happening in just a few weeks on August 12, 2021. Along with telling us a bit about the new phones, the event also promises to share a few key updates about Honor and how it has reached new benchmarks in innovative design and technology.

The event will be streamed on Honor's website as well as several major streaming websites beginning at 12:30pm BST.

Though not much is confirmed regarding the Magic 3 Series devices, Honor has already announced that they will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset for faster and best-in-class performance, making them the first Honor devices to do so.

Though there are no other confirmed details, the well-known Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station as well as reliable tipster @RODENT950 have shared some potential specifications that appear to have some legitimacy behind them.

If the rumors are to be believed, we're expecting to see three new models when Honor debuts the Magic 3 lineup next month, including one which could feature a 6.76-inch OLED display. That model is said to have a dual punch-hole design with QHD+ screen resolution, along with support for 66W/100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Considering the press invite shows a close-up of a camera lens, it's also suspected that the new devices will feature a powerful camera setup. Depending on the price and specs, it's possible one could even land on our list of the best Android phones soon enough.

Honor's Magic 3 Series event will be available to stream globally at 12:30pm BST on August 12, 2021, so be sure you're there if you want to be among the first to learn about these new devices.