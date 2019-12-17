What you need to know
- Google is working on better integration between Assistant and the Chrome browser.
- Enabling an experimental flag in the browser will let you control it with voice commands.
- The new voice controls include the ability to open and close tabs, bookmark pages, reload pages, and more.
Alongside a new UI and much, much faster performance thanks to local processing, the new Assistant also promises to open up voice commands on the Android platform and let more developers enable broader voice functionality for their apps. Of course, the best showcase for these upgrades is Google's own suite of apps, and the company is showing the power of the new Assistant through its browser.
As reported by Android Police, the Chromium Gerrit shows the company's working on enabling what it's calling 'direct actions' in Chrome. These are voice commands that you can give the new Assistant to perform a variety of functions in the browser. The current list includes:
- Go back
- Reload
- Go forward
- Bookmark this page
- Open downloads
- Open preferences
- Open history
- Open help
- Open a new tab
- Close this tab
- Close all tabs
At the moment, it seems the 'open help' and 'open preferences' commands don't work correctly. The Gerrit post also notes that the list of commands currently available is not the final set of commands, so Google may add other options at a later date. In order to get the rest of the commands working, however, you need to have the new Assistant — currently available only in English on select devices, and in only a few countries — and you need to enable the 'Direct actions' flag in Chrome.
To do so, you can simply open the browser and type in 'chrome://flags' in the URL bar. Then, search for 'Direct actions' in the available flags and enable it. You should now be able to use Google Assistant to control Chrome. Enjoy!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
YouTube Music rolls out new personalized playlists and mixes
YouTube Music has gotten some nice updates lately, and today it's rolling out automatically personalized mixes based on your listening habits.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 benchmarks: Better and worse than we hoped
The annual benchmarking race is back, but this time the stakes are even higher. Or something.
OnePlus set to reveal its first-ever concept phone at CES 2020
OnePlus is slated to showcase its very first concept phone at CES in January, titled the "OnePlus Concept One." As the name suggests, this will be the first in a series of concept phones from the smartphone maker which refuses to settle.
Scaring people is a treat with these smart home tricks
Halloween can feel a bit low-tech for a holiday, but it doesn't have to be! These smart home gadgets can make spooking friends and family a treat, and they'll last way longer than a jack-o-lantern.