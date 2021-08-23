Fitbit's upcoming fitness tracker leaked more than a week ago, showing off a huge upgrade from the Fitbit Charge 4 at least in terms of design. A new leak now spills the beans on the key specs and price of the rumored Fitbit Charge 5.

First spotted by Twitter tipster SnoopyTech, a promotional video apparently for the Charge 5 indicates that the fitness tracker will be more than just a typical fitness tracker. The wearable will apparently feature ECG (electrocardiogram) capabilities to monitor your heart rhythm for possible conditions.

ECG monitoring is usually found in smartwatches since its debut on the Apple Watch Series 4, so its addition to what could be one of the best Fitbit trackers is a bit interesting.

The upcoming fitness tracker may also boast up to seven days of battery life, up to 50 meters of water resistance, built-in GPS, and 20 exercise modes. All these features will set you back $179, as per the leaker. That's $50 more than the Charge 4 when it launched.

In addition to ECG, the Charge 5 may also include the ability to monitor stress with an EDA sensor and keep tabs on your health metrics. However, some of these features may be available only to Fitbit Premium members. It also looks like the tracker will offer a free six-month membership to its exclusive features. The leaker also claims the device will support Fitbit Pay, although Google Assistant may not be onboard.

The promotional clip also backs up previous leaks, suggesting that the upcoming wearable device has a more rounded body and a color screen. It also corroborates earlier speculation about its launch date, October 23, as seen multiple times in the video.